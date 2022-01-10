Uddhav’s dream Mumbai coastal road project moves ahead

The tunnel is being made using 'Malva', India's biggest Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM)

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 10 2022, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 20:57 ist
Mavala, India's largest tunnel boring machine (TBM), being used for Mumbai coastal road project, at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s dream project — the Mumbai Coastal Road — crossed a major milestone on Monday with the excavation of the first tunnel from Priyadarshini Park to Girgaon Chowpatty.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is executing the mega project.

As part of the 10.58-km coastal road project from Princess Street Flyover at Marine Lines to the Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the BMC is constructing 2.07-km twin tunnels between Priyadarshini Park to Girgaon Chowpatty passing under Malabar Hill and the Arabian Sea near the coast.

The tunnel is being made using 'Malva', India's biggest Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM). Thackeray himself witnessed the historic moment joining virtually.  

“Excavation of the first tunnel from Priyadarshini Park to Marine Drive of the Mumbai Coastal Road is completed today. The work began on January 11, 2021,” Thackeray tweeted. 

Thackeray’s son and state tourism, environment, and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray said: "We witnessed the completion of the first tunnel from Priyadarshini Park towards Marine Drive. It was truly the most incredible moment! I thank all the BMC officials and engineers who’ve been working day and night to turn this dream project into a reality.”

Aaditya said that the excavation for the second tunnel will commence in April 2022. “The Mumbai Coastal Road is making great strides, and we are committed to completing it by December 2023 and proudly opening it in the service of Mumbaikars,” he said.

“It is a major milestone for the project,” Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said.

Maharashtra
Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray
India News

