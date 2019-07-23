Una flogging:Spl prosecutor seeks withdrawal from trial

The special public prosecutor conducting the trial of Una flogging case has written a letter to the special court seeking his withdrawal from the case for "lack of security and basic facilities."

The prosecutor had been appointed by the state government for "speedy justice" in 2016 days after the incident happened in which a group of self-proclaimed cow vigilantes caught four scheduled caste youths in Mota Samadhiyala, Gir Somnath district for skinning a dead cow. The youths were stripped, tied to a car and were thrashed and paraded in full public view.

The special prosecutor Dipendra Yadav has told the court that he wants to be discharged from the trial. This comes days before the special court is slated to start the trial on a daily basis. The prosecutor had opposed day-to-day trials, which will be conducted by a special court in Veraval about 100 km from Una taluka. So far, only 38 witnesses have been examined in the case out of over 300 witnesses.

When contacted, Yadav told DH, "There are no facilities in the court for ordinary works. The witnesses despite being summoned don't appear. There is no security arrangement in the courtroom and the premises. I have written to the authorities that I don't want to continue in this case."

Earlier this month, the special court had pointed out to these concerns while ordering day-to-day trial from July 28. The court’s order described the government’s apathy towards the case by saying that despite several attempts the local administration doesn’t implement the orders passed it.

The order says that the sitting judge and his predecessor wrote to district police seeking security in the court on several occasions, but the administration never responded.

“Courtroom remains packed with over 40 accused, victims and lawyers, yet no officer has been deployed for maintaining law and order. After issuing summons and process to witnesses for their deposition, the court is never certain whether they will appear or not on the scheduled dates,” the order mentions.