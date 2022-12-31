Union MoS Shripad Naik warns of resignation over Mahadayi issue; says Centre's decision one-sided

Union Minister of State for Tourism and North Goa BJP MP Shripad Naik on Saturday hinted at resigning over the Central Water Commission's (CWC) decision to approve Karnataka's detailed project report (DPR) related to the Kalsa-Banduri project across the Mahadayi river in the Southern state, slamming the central government over the decision.

“Politics is secondary (when it comes to) welfare of people. If needed I will think of resigning, there is absolutely no problem. I give first priority to people’s welfare,” Naik told reporters, while speaking about the contentious issue.

Naik also said that the decision to approve the DPR was one-sided adding that the Goa government's view should have been taken on record by the CWC before deciding on the matter.

“The decision of giving approval to Karnataka by CWC, when the matter is pending before the Supreme Court is wrong. This should not have happened... Mahadayi is the lifeline of Goa. Along with people, wildlife, flora and fauna are also dependent on this water of Mahadayi. There are cases in this regard in the Supreme Court. But despite that CWC giving approval is injustice to Goa. If this water is diverted it will affect us heavily,” he said.

Naik is the tallest BJP leader in the coastal state and has contested the North Goa Parliamentary seat without losing for nearly three decades.

“This is a one sided decision, to which we are opposing. Even the Goa government should take steps to oppose it. We will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to convince them to withdraw the approval,” Naik said, adding that the Goa government would even go to the Supreme Court if need be.

“We can even go to the Supreme Court if needed. Opposition MLAs should come together and support. This decision is very wrong. It is a very serious issue. CWC have not taken Goa into confidence. All Goans should support (to raise voice) to withdraw this decision,” Nai said, adding that the CWC's error should be corrected.

The Opposition has already demanded the Chief Minister's resignation on the Mahadayi issue, with the Congress legislature party leader Yuri Alemao even urging all legislators to resign from their post to foment a constitutional crisis to force the central government into reversing the CWC decision.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has already said that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for Goa's case.

The Goa government has come under fire for several years now from the Opposition and civil society groups for mishandling the Mahadayi (also called Mhadei or Mandovi in Goa) issue, with the Opposition accusing the ruling BJP of compromising with the BJP-led Karnataka government.

Apart from an SLP challenging the contents of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award, the Goa government has also filed two other contempt petitions against Karnataka for illegally diverting water from the Mahadayi river basin.

The state government has also formed a special cell to oversee affairs related to the river dispute.