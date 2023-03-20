UPW beat GG to qualify for play-offs in WPL

UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by 3 wickets to qualify for play-offs in WPL

Kim Garth was the most successful bowler for the Giants with 2/29

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 20 2023, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 19:22 ist
Gujarat Giants bowler Monica Patel celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz Alyssa Healy during the Women's Premier League T20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants. Credit: PTI Photo

UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by three wickets to qualify for the play-offs in the Women's Premier League here on Monday.

Opting to bat, Gujarat Giants posted 178 for 6 with Ashleigh Gardner top-scoring with 60 off 39 balls while Dayalan Hemalatha contributed 57.

The UP side chased down the target with one ball to spare.

Also Read — Gujarat Giants post 178 for 6 against UP Warriorz

Kim Garth was the most successful bowler for the Giants with 2/29.

Grace Harris made 72 while Tahila McGrath contributed 57 for the UP side.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Giants: 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 60, Dayalan Hemalatha 57; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/39, Parshavi Chopra 2/29).

UP Warriorz: 181 for 7 in 19.5 overs (Tahlia McGrath 57, Grace Harris 72; Kim Garth 2/29).

Women's Premier League
Gujarat Giants
UP Warriorz
Sports News
sports

