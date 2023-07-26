Valuables worth Rs 92K stolen from temple in Thane; case registered against unidentified persons

Valuables worth Rs 92K stolen from temple in Thane

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 26 2023, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 15:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 92,100 from a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday when the thieves allegedly broke into the temple located in Kalyan area and stole gold, silver ornaments and other valuables, the official from Bazarpeth police station said.

Based on a complaint by the temple priest, a case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), he said.

Efforts were on to nab the thieves, he added.

