Veteran cartoonist Vikas Sabnis no more

Veteran cartoonist Vikas Sabnis passed away on Friday evening here.

Sixty-nine-year-old Sabnis was inspired by legendary cartoonists like K Shankar Pillai, RK Laxman and Bal Thackeray.

A resident of Dadar in Mumbai, he had completed 50 years as a political cartoonist this year.

He often described the '80s and '90s as the golden era of cartooning.

Sabnis graduated from the prestigious Sir JJ School of Art and has also worked with legendary journalist Russi Karanjia.

The last rites would be held on Saturday around noon.