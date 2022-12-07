Village in Maharashtra's Latur seeks merger into Karnataka alleging lack of basic facilities

The residents of a village in Deoni tehsil of Maharashtra's Latur district have demanded the merger of their place into Karnataka, alleging lack of basic amenities at the local level.

The people residing in Bombali Budruk village, which has a population of 1,200, also warned that they would boycott all upcoming elections.

Their merger demand came at a time when the decades-old border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka has flared up once again. Both states stake claim on certain border areas under each other's control.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier staked claim over Jat taluka and some "Kannada-speaking" areas of Akkalkot tehsil and Solapur. Bombali Budruk, which is located just 500 metres away from Karnataka, is a group gram panchayat.

Its villagers are blaming the Maharashtra government for failing to provide basic amenities for the past many years and say there were no basic facilities in the village.

Siddhaling Kanade, a member of the gram panchayat, alleged, "Discrimination is being done with the locals with respect to implementation of government schemes. The Karnataka government is implementing good schemes for farmers and poor people. Therefore, we have warned of becoming part of Karnataka."

The local residents also announced that they would boycott the gram panchayat elections scheduled on December 18.

They also submitted a memorandum to the administration, listing their demands including that of permanent solution to drinking water problems, better schools, appointment of permanent medical officers at local health centres, free electricity of up to 10 HP for agriculture, Kanade said.