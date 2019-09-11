Voters in Maharashtra up by 8 lakh

In an encouraging trend, the total numbers of voters in Maharashtra has increased by 8 lakh since the Lok Sabha elections.

"We are fully prepared for free and fair polls," Maharashtra's chief electoral officer Baldev Singh told reporters in Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai.

As of August 31, 2019, the total number of voters in Maharashtra is 8.94 crores.

After the Lok Sabha polls, 10.75 lakh voters were added while 2.16, lakh names were deleted from the list. "So we have added around 8 lakh new voters, of which there are several first-time voters," Singh said.

To a question on EVMs, he said that it was tamper-proof and has the highest security protocols. "A lot of people had gone to high courts and Supreme Court and the issue is well established that EVMs are safe," he said.

A team of Election Commission of India had visited Maharashtra last week and another is expected to visit shortly.