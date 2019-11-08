Watch out! Woman finds hidden camera in ladies' toilet

An incident in Pune has once again shown the threats that women face in today's world. Nowadays, women are not only physically harassed, but are also threatened by the presence of hidden cameras in trial rooms, women’s hostel, and ladies' toilets, as the heinous incidents in recent times have shown.

A similar incident happened in Pune, where a woman found a hidden camera in the washroom of the BeHive restaurant on November 3. She posted the story on Instagram.

She said in her story that she went to Behive cafe in Pune where she found a camera fitted inside the ladies' washroom. She also claimed that the cafe's management tried to bribe her when she reported the incident to them.

According to her conversation with The Logical Indian, she said, "While I was talking to the manager along with three of my friends, I could sense the panic in his disposition. They got it removed in the meantime. It gave me the impression that the management was behind this scam and hence I was prodded to take this to social media. The manager asked us what we would take to hush ourselves down and later on, they also got my review on Zomato deleted and everything added up to the incident."

The cafe management said that the culprit was a worker from a third party tie-up, Shraddha Facility Services who provided housekeeping services.

Two days after the incident, the victim and her friends received an apology letter, confirming that an FIR has been registered against the culprit and he has been taken into custody.