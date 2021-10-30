Will probe Wankhede's caste certificate allegations if complaint is received: Maharashtra minister

Wankhede's caste certificate allegations to be probed?

Nawab Malik has alleged earlier that Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Oct 30 2021, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 21:55 ist
NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau office in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde said his department can probe if someone objects to the validity of the caste certificate of Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone chief Sameer Wankhede.

Munde's NCP and ministerial colleague Nawab Malik has alleged earlier that Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Friday, Munde said, "If someone objects to the validity of the caste certificate of Sameer Wankhede and files a complaint with the social justice department, we will probe the matter.”

Hitting back, BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Saturday said the MVA government's single point agenda was to attack Wankhede.

"The state social justice department has the right to probe if they receive a complaint. Targeting Wankhede seems to be the government's single point agenda. Wankhede is not our party worker or the relative of any BJP leader. Targeting an official who is taking action against drug peddler is unacceptable,” Darekar said. 

