‘Will speak to Centre to provide relief to farmers’

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari today assured that he will speak to the Central Government to provide quick relief and assistance to the farmers affected by unseasonal rains in the State.

The Governor said, he will request the Central Government to send a team of experts to assess the losses caused by the recent spell of unseasonal rains in the State, so that the affected farmers could be provided relief quickly.

The Governor was speaking to a delegation of Shiv Sena legislators at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Thursday (31st Oct.)

Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Group Leader Eknath Shinde, Leeladhar Dake, Subhash Desai, Ramdas Kadam, Diwakar Raote, Nilam Gorhe and others were present.

The delegation presented a memorandum to the Governor and sought his intervention to offer quick relief to the farmers.