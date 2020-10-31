Woman killed, two injured as part of a crane collapses

Woman killed, two injured in Mumbai as part of a crane collapses

The driver of the crane lost control over it when it was going towards Bandra from Jogeshwari

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 31 2020, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 10:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

 A woman was killed and two others were injured when a part of a crane collapsed on them after it accidentally hit a Metro rail pillar in suburban Andheri here, police said.

The incident occurred in the early hours near Gundavali bus stop on Western Express Highway, an official said.

"The driver of the crane lost control over it when it was going towards Bandra from Jogeshwari. The vehicle collided with a Metro rail pillar," he said.

"A woman, who was waiting at the bus stop, died on the spot after some part of the crane collapsed on her. Two others sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital," he said.

The driver of the crane fled from the spot after the accident, the official said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Mumbai
Accident

What's Brewing

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

DH Toon | Aarogya Setu: 'Check with God Knows section'

DH Toon | Aarogya Setu: 'Check with God Knows section'

Sour, sweet and spicy dishes for your palate

Sour, sweet and spicy dishes for your palate

Berlin: Madame Tussauds dumps Trump before US election

Berlin: Madame Tussauds dumps Trump before US election

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

 