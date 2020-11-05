Woman suffers damage to her eyes while fighting molestation

In a shocking incident, a woman suffered grave injuries on her eyes while she resisted a molestation attempt at Navhare village in Shirur tehsil of Pune district.

The incident was reported on Tuesday night and a case has been registered in the Shirur police station. According to reports reaching here, the 37-year-old victim, a farm laborer, had stepped out of her home around 9 pm to answer nature’s call, when she was molested by an unidentified man.

However, when she resisted, the man attacked her, in which her eyes suffered extensive damage. The victim has been admitted to Sassoon Hospital in Pune city.

Taking the incident seriously, the Maharashtra government has asked the Pune Rural police to ensure that justice is meted out. One person has been detained and investigations are in progress.

“In the attack, her eyes were damaged and she continues to be critical in a hospital,” said senior Shiv Sena leader Dr Neelam Gorhe, the deputy chairperson in Maharashtra Legislative Council. Dr Gorhe, Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe and Baramati MP Supriya Sule spoke to Pune Rural superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh.

“It is a serious incident. The accused will not be spared,” said Dr Kolhe.

“We are carrying out detailed investigations,” added Deshmukh.

State BJP women's wing vice president and women's activist Chitra Kishore Wagh said, "This is a very serious incident....even brutal is a lighter word to describe such an incident...who will take responsibility for it. Such a thing has happened in a city like Pune. The victim has lost her eyes in the incident."