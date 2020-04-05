When lock-down is lifted, we have to be highly disciplined: DRDO Chief V K Saraswat

Indias society needs to be highly disciplined and follow guidelines strictly when the lock-down imposed to halt the spread of Coronavirus is lifted,NITI Aayog member and former DRDO chief V K Saraswat said here on Sunday. He said when the curbs are removed in a regulated fashion, participation of the community is very important in terms of following the rules of the game such as social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,to prevent a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases. "Highly disciplined society is expected at that time", Saraswat, a former Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister, told PTI. Right now, the focus should be on keeping the medical infrastructure in right shape and ensuring continuous supply of needed appliances and equipment for patients, doctors and paramedics, he said. "So there is a need for us keep the continuity of raw materials, supply chain for manufacturing and distributing these systems to all, Saraswat said.

We may need some extensive manufacturing capability to make up for gaps what we have. Raw materials for manufacturing should be made available. Given the number of COVID-19 cases, there is now no distinction between private and government hospitals as their attention is required on a war-footing, he said. India, Saraswat said, should fill up all the gaps it has in the healthcare system by making more investments, adding, right now the country has to come out with as many make-shift facilities as possible to make sure that the surging number of cases are taken care of.