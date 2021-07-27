WHO has commenced review process for emergency use listing of Covaxin: Govt

WHO has commenced review process for Covaxin EUL: Govt

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2021, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 23:06 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

All documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) have been submitted to WHO by Bharat Biotech for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin as of July 9 and the review process by the agency has commenced, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a question on whether it has come to the notice of the government that Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin used in India is not recognised by many countries, Pawar said the government is aware that Covaxin at present is not part of WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

Elaborating on efforts that have been made by the government to resolve this issue, Pawar said, "All documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) have been submitted by Bharat Biotech International Ltd. to WHO as of 9th July 2021."

The review process by WHO has commenced. WHO usually takes up to six weeks to decide on Emergency Use Listing (EUL) submissions, she said in a written reply.

World Health Organization
Covaxin
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19
Coronavirus

