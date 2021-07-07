Who is Abbaiah Narayana Swamy?

Abbaiah Narayana Swamy (64), first time MP from Chitradurga (SC), is in public life for more than three decades.

Native of Anekal in Bengaluru Rural, he also served as four-time MLA from his home-turf from 1998 to 2013.

Belonging to Madiga sect of Dalit, Narayana Swamy also served as BJP chief whip in Karnataka Legislative Assembly. A graduate from the famous Government Arts College in Bengaluru, he has been an entrepreneur and a social worker. He also served as Social Welfare Minister in the BJP-ruled Government in Karnataka between 2010-2013.

He had faced caste-based discrimination when he was denied entry to Gollarhatti village in Paavgada taluk in Tumakuru district in May 2019. However, subsequently, he won over the villagers and visited the village again to address their grievances.

It was learnt that Narayana Swamy became minister as he was close to BJP National General Secretary B L Santosh. As part of the saffron party's plan to woo Dalit ( Left) community, which was always considered as BJP's strong vote back in the state, Narayanswamy was made as the Union Minister, sources in the BJP said.