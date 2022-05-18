Why are Punjab farmers protesting against AAP govt?

A fresh round of protest began as scores of Punjab farmers squatted and parked their vehicles at the Chandigarh-Mohali border after they were stopped from marching towards Chandigarh.

While farmers' protest in the recent past was against the Modi government regarding the new farm laws which were later repealed, the new agitation is against the newly-formed AAP government in Punjab.

The protestors were carrying ration, beds, fans, coolers, utensils, cooking gas cylinders and other items with them.

Farmers had given an ultimatum to the government and said if the chief minister did not hold a meeting with them by Wednesday, they will move towards Chandigarh breaking barricades to hold an indefinite protest.

Also read: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to meet farmer leaders

Chief Minister Mann on Tuesday had termed the farmers' protest "unwarranted and undesirable" and had asked the farmer unions to stop sloganeering and join hands with the state government to stop Punjab's depleting water table.

What are the farmers' demands?

The agitating farmers want a Rs 500 bonus on each quintal of wheat for a dip in production due to the heatwaves.

They are also against the Punjab government's decision to allow paddy sowing in a staggered manner from June 18 to lessen the electricity burden and conserve underground water.

The protesters want the government to allow them to sow paddy from June 10. They also want a notification issued for the minimum support price for maize, moong and basmati.

The farmers are also demanding the government lower the charges on the extension of electricity load from Rs 4,800 to Rs 1,200, 10-12 hours of power supply and release of outstanding sugarcane payments.

They are also against the installation of smart electricity meters.

(With inputs from PTI)