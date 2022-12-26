Why Bachchan's message on civil liberties ignored, asks TMC leader

Why Big B's civil liberties message ignored: TMC leader

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
  • Dec 26 2022, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 23:40 ist

Senior lawyer and former Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon, who recently joined the Trinamool Congress, on Monday questioned why actor Amitabh Bachchan’s recent criticism of the status of civil liberties was ignored by a section of media, whereas if the same were talked about by “Aamir, Shah Rukh or Naseeruddin”, the reaction would have been different.

At the recent film festival held in Kolkata, Bachchan, while talking about the inclusive spirit of cinema, highlighted the stringent situations the medium had faced in the past. Bachchan had said how questions are being raised about civil liberties and freedom of expression.

The part of the actor’s speech became a rallying point for political commentators and people on social platforms. What generated even more heat was Shah Rukh’s note on ‘positive people’.

His comment drew countrywide attention and was considered a response to the criticism that a song from his upcoming film received.

Taking a critical stand on a section of media ignoring Bachchan’s remark, Memon tweeted, “If Aamir, Shah Rukh or Naseeruddin had said so there would have been (a) floodgate of abuses and shouts to go to Pakistan. Is it fair?”

