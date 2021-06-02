Vaccine shortage: HC slams Delhi govt's 'pompous' start

Why start vaccination centres with so much pomp? Delhi High Court slams govt over shortage of Covaxin

The court also issued notice to the Centre on two pleas to make the second dose of both vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield -- available in Delhi

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 02 2021, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 14:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said if the Delhi government could not ensure that people will get both the doses of Covaxin within the stipulated time, then it should not have started so many vaccination centres with "much pomp and splendour".

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on whether it can provide the second dose of Covaxin to those who got the first jab, before the expiry of the incubation period of six weeks between the two doses.

The court also issued notice to the Centre on two pleas to make the second dose of both vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield -- available in the national capital. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi High Court
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covaxin

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mandela's tailor on mission to boost African fashion

Mandela's tailor on mission to boost African fashion

Birthday special: 5 awesome facts about Ilaiyaraaja

Birthday special: 5 awesome facts about Ilaiyaraaja

Being a transgender woman in Egypt: An everyday battle

Being a transgender woman in Egypt: An everyday battle

Flying to Singapore? Here are the new rules

Flying to Singapore? Here are the new rules

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

 