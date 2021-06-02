Why start vaccination centres with so much pomp? Delhi High Court slams govt over shortage of Covaxin

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said if the Delhi government could not ensure that people will get both the doses of Covaxin within the stipulated time, then it should not have started so many vaccination centres with "much pomp and splendour".
Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on whether it can provide the second dose of Covaxin to those who got the first jab, before the expiry of the incubation period of six weeks between the two doses.
The court also issued notice to the Centre on two pleas to make the second dose of both vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield -- available in the national capital.
