Why was Delhi's new liquor excise policy reversed, asks BJP

The BJP on Tuesday sought an explanation from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on reversing the new liquor excise policy immediately after a probe was ordered.

It also asked how much bribe was received and total loss of revenue to Delhi government.

National in-charge of BJP information technology department Amit Malviya shared a video in which a person claimed that he and others were asked to call AAP MLAs on behalf of senior BJP leaders to defect from the party in lieu of money.

"If Arvind Kejriwal is done nominating Satyendra Jain for Padma Vibhushan, Sisodia for Bharat Ratna and himself for Oscars, he should explain why the new liquor excise policy was reversed immediately after inquiry was ordered, how much bribe was received, total loss to Delhi Govt," Malviya said tweeting the video.

Sharing the same video, BJP Lok Sabha member Parvesh Verma said: "Well this is how Manish Sisodia got the call from BJP."

In another tweet Malviya said: "It can't be a mere coincidence that of all people K Kavitha's father KCR was recently on a tour with Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann and now her name figures in the Kejriwal liquor scam for organising meetings with liquor barons and facilitating a bribe of 4.5 crore to Sisodia."

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar tweeted: "Strongly condemn TS police registering a case of attempted murder against BJP leaders who were protesting at house of CM KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha demanding an answer to the allegations in the liquor scam. There is clear evidence that TRS goons have attacked BJP workers."

"Democracy allows to protest, but case of attempt to murder against BJP leaders was done based on instruction of Chief Minister's office. Keeping seriously injured leaders and activists in the police station without even providing treatment to the police is the worst," Kumar said.

Kumar demanded that the injured BJP leaders be taken to hospital immediately and given better medical treatment.

"BJP doesn't fear police cases and attacks by TRS goons. The truth on the liquor scam should be exposed. Strict action should be taken no matter who the culprits are," Kumar added.