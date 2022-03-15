Will hijab verdict hit education of Muslim women?

The hijab ban in Karnataka has been upheld by the High Court of Karnataka, spurring debates on the Constitution and its interpretations in the public domain.

Even as discussions continue around liberties and freedom of religion, a significant impact of the ban may be felt in the education sector, with apprehensions arising over Muslim students discontinuing studies.

Over the past month, the hijab row has sparked several incidents of the boycott of classes and exams, with protests also being organised to shape public views on the matter.

Also Read — 'Hijab not essential religious practice': Karnataka High Court upholds ban in educational institutions

Women will now be forced to either discontinue their studies or enrol in private institutions that allow this practice, politicos said. "Karnataka HC’s decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn’t just about religion but the freedom to choose," tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.

Saket Gokhale of the All India Trinamool Congress tweeted, "The question before Karnataka HC was NOT whether hijab is an essential religious practice. The question was whether the arbitrary ban on hijab by the govt satisfies the Constitutional condition of 'reasonable restrictions'. The judgment is not just shocking but also bad in law."

Also Read | Amid hijab row, steady increase in Muslim girls going to colleges, schools: Report

As per data of a 2017-18 consumption survey on education by the National Statistical Office, the share of Muslim women who drop out from educational institutions is faster in the 15-20 age group—which has mostly been involved in the controversy this year—even as only half of them pursued education from the 10-15 age group.

The overall ratio of Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Sikh stood at 0.66, in reference to those who continued to pursue their education in the 15-20 age group, compared to the 10-15 age group.



Even as the hijab verdict is likely to be challenged in the Supreme Court, the decision may affect those enrolled in governmental educational institutions after the Covid-19 pandemic caused disruptions.

India, after Uganda, has shut schools for the longest period due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as revealed in the Budget Session of the Parliament on Monday. With financial imbalances and a lack of technological permeation in several rural areas, the hijab verdict may compound the access to education for Muslim girls.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: