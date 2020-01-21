Will implement One Nation, One Ration Card by June 1, says Ram Vilas Pawan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday announced that the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme will be implemented by June 1 across the country, according to ANI.

"We will implement the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme by June 1 in the whole country. Under this scheme a beneficiary will be able to avail benefits across the country using the same ration card," said Paswan, according to the news agency.

Earlier, Paswan had said that the implementation of One Nation, One Ration Card in 12 states in the country started on the first day of New Year.

The scheme allows the beneficiaries of the public distribution of these states to get their share of rations in any of the 12 states in which they are residing, according to the Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution.