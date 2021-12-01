Will not apologise to re-enter Rajya Sabha, says suspended MPs

Twelve suspended MPs on Wednesday resolved not to apologise for re-entering Rajya Sabha, saying that the government has to "say sorry" for subverting democracy.

The comments came as the government insisted that the MPs, who started a sit-in near Gandhi Statue in Parliament House, have to apologise if their suspension has to be revoked. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "If they want to come to the House, then they should express remorse. Let them sit on dharna. I pray Mahatma Gandhi gives them wisdom."

Congress' Rajya Sabha whip Syed Nasir Hussain, one of the 12 suspended MPs, said there is no question of apologising, as the government has "scant respect" for democratic processes and traditions in the country.

"Do you think we need to apologise to the government for asking questions, seeking time for debate? This government has to apologise because of its dictatorial attitude. We have reached this impasse. The government has to say sorry to people as they are the people who are not allowing democracy to function in this country," he said.

Congress MP Chhaya Verma, who is also among the suspended MPs, said the government had provoked the Opposition MPs by bringing in the General Insurance Bill without discussing it in the Business Advisory Committee. She also said the government was on a campaign to malign the Opposition by releasing "selective" CCTV footage of the incident.

"We want the release of the full footage. Why are they not taking action against marshals who manhandled the MPs, including women lawmakers? Also, Union Minister Piyush Goyal referred to MPs who climbed the reporters' table but no action was taken. Is it because of the elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh?" she asked.

Suspended CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader Elamaram Kareem said the suspension of a dozen MPs was done because the BJP was wary of the numbers in the Upper House with some of the NDA friendly parties having distanced themselves from the alliance.

"Now the Opposition strength is less. That was deliberately done. This suspension has eased some of BJP's pressure and now they can bring Bills and get it passed easily," he said.

Dola Sen, who was one of the two suspended MPs from Trinamool, said the government alleges that the Opposition politicians are habitual offenders but actually, they are habitual offenders.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought in demonetisation with the goal of unearthing black money. The black money did not come, instead, 150 persons lost their lives. Then he imposed farm laws against the wishes of people. In the agitation for over a year, over 700 people were martyred. So, he is the habitual offender and he has never apologised for any of this," Sen said.

She said suspension showed the arrogance of the government and they would continue their protest till they get justice.

