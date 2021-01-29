Will not be intimidated by Delhi Police notices, govt trying to end movement: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday said it will not be intimidated by the notices sent to its leaders by Delhi Police and alleged that the government is trying to put an end to the farmers' movement against agri laws by blaming it for the violence during the January 26 tractor rally.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha is an umbrella body of farmer unions protesting against the Centre's three farm laws at various border points of Delhi.

In a statement, the morcha said, "We will not be intimidated by the notices being sent by the Delhi Police and will respond to the same. The BJP government (at the Centre), along with its state governments, is trying its best to put an end to this movement by blaming SKM for the events of 26th January and this is not acceptable. The police are doing their best to evacuate several dharnas."

"Instead of taking action against the real criminals, the police is instead arresting farmers who were protesting peacefully. Police has also seized their vehicles. We condemn the eviction of protesters at Palwal where the police instigated locals and flared up divisive sentiments," it added.

The Delhi Police on Thursday issued lookout notices against farmer leaders named in FIRs in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day.

According to officials, the farmer leaders who have been named in the FIRs will also be asked to surrender their passports.

"We condemns the action by Uttar Pradesh police in cutting off basic facilities for the protesting farmers at Ghazipur and its attempts to evict the farmers forcibly today. Leaders like Rakesh Tikait, Tajinder Virk and K K Ragesh resisted this police behaviour peacefully.

"The government's efforts to discredit the ongoing farmers' movement are continuing. The nervousness of the government is evident from how it is installing security forces on all borders. The government wants to show this movement as 'violent' again and again, but the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has a unanimous approach to ensure that the movement will remain peaceful," it said.

On Thursday, a Sadbhavana Yatra was taken out by farmer union leaders at the Singhu border protest site.

"This was against the divisive forces trying to divide the protesting farmers along religious lines and as per states and to reinforce the feeling of unity between the farmers," the morcha said.