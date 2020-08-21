Will support, give inputs to govt Covid-19 panel: MEA

Will support govt panel to facilitate Indian firms interested in Covid-19 vaccine candidates: MEA

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 21 2020, 01:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 01:45 ist
Credit: AFP photo

 The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said with its inputs and support, the national expert group on vaccine administration for Covid-19 will help Indian firms interested in any candidate vaccines, and facilitate the process of ensuring that relevant testing data is made available to India's regulatory agencies.

Asked about the nature of collaboration India is considering with Russian vaccine maker RDIF and is India confident that all protocols have been followed by the firm, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the government has set up an national expert group on vaccine administration for Covid-19.

The purpose of the group is to keep India in the forefront of any ongoing effort worldwide to innovate, prepare, produce and launch candidate vaccines to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, for India and for the world, he said at an online media briefing.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

"Through the inputs and support of MEA, this expert group will help to connect Indian companies that are interested in any candidate vaccines, and facilitate the process of ensuring that the relevant testing data is made available to our regulatory agencies," Srivastava said.

The regulator can then decide on the nature of trials that may be needed before a decision can be taken on the use of any candidate vaccine in India, he said.

Meanwhile, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on Thursday that Russia is looking for a partnership with India for producing Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

To a separate question on possible dates for holding India-Japan annual summit, Srivastava said the two sides are in touch with each other through diplomatic channels and whenever a date is finalized, it will be announced.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ministry of External Affairs
Anurag Srivastava
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

The speech Biden has been preparing for his entire life

The speech Biden has been preparing for his entire life

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Alternative ways to assess learning

Alternative ways to assess learning

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

 