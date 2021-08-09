With 35,499 infections, India sees further dip in fresh Covid-19 cases

With 35,499 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India reported a 9 per cent dip in fresh cases on Monday. The total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,19,69,954, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 4,28,309 with 447 more persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The active cases have declined to 4,02,188 and comprise 1.26 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.40 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,11,39,457, the data stated.

As many as 17,22,221 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 48.17 crore.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 per cent. The ministry said the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.35 per cent.

Cumulatively 50.86 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Sunday morning.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.