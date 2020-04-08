Withdraw statement on avertisement ban: INS to Sonia

Withdraw statement on avertisement ban: Indian Newspaper Society to Sonia Gandhi

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 08 2020, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 00:49 ist
PTI/File photo

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) on Wednesday urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to withdraw her suggestion of a two-year ban on media advertisements by governments and public sector units, saying the proposal tantamount to "financial censorship".

In a statement, INS President Shailesh Gupta expressed "disbelief" at the remarks of Sonia, which she made in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while suggesting ways to mop up money in the fight against COVID-19.

"Such a proposal tantamount to financial censorship. It is a very small amount as far as government spending is concerned, but it is a huge amount for the newspaper industry which is essential for any vibrant democracy and is struggling to survive," Gupta said.

Emphasising that there is already a decline in advertisement and circulation revenue due to recession and digital "onslaught", he said the sector faces a severe financial crisis due to complete lockdown of industries and business.

"At a time like this when media personnel are risking their lives and bringing news on the pandemic situation, the suggestion of the Congress president for a two-year ban on media advertisements is deeply disturbing and demotivating for the entire media industry," he said, as he demanded Sonia to withdraw her statement.

In the age of fake news and distortion, he said, print is the best platform to get news and views directly across the people in every nook and corner of the country for both the government and the Opposition.

He said print media is the only industry, which has a wage board, and the government decides what employees should be paid. "This being the only industry where market forces do not decide salaries, the government has a responsibility towards the industry," Gupta said.

Indian Newspaper Society
Sonia Gandhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
