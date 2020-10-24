Woman dies by suicide after husband succumbs to Covid-19

A woman here allegedly died by suicide soon after her husband succumbed to Covid-19, police said on Saturday. The 58-year-old man was in home isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus and he died on Thursday, they said.

Unable to bear the loss of her husband, the woman (55) jumped to death from the penthouse of the building where they lived, they said. The couple was issueless. A case was registered, the police said.

The woman's body was handed over to a relative to perform the funeral, they said. The funeral of the man was performed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday as per Covid-19 protocol, they added.