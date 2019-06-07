Won't snatch away land for expressway: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said land for the now-stalled eight-way lane between Chennai and Salem will not be acquired through force, but only after talking to the landowners and convincing them about the need for the highway.

The land acquisition proceedings for the controversial Green Express corridor was struck down by the Madras High Court in April and the Supreme Court refused to stay the order on a plea filed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Thousands of farmers in five districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Salem took up the cudgels against the government after it issued a GO for acquiring of fertile land and knocked at the doors of the court.

Addressing a gathering in Salem after inaugurating a slew of road projects in the western city, Palaniswami said the highway was planned only to benefit the people and not any individual. “The Centre conceived the project to ensure that modern roads are laid since our cities are developed at a rapid speed. Due to several problems, the issue is now in court. We will talk to the landowners, convince them to part with their lands and ensure that this project sees the light of the day,” the Chief Minister said.

The High Court’s order came on a bunch of petitions filed by landowners, a few advocates and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss who sought quashing of the GO. Ironically, the PMK is now an ally of the AIADMK.

Farmers were up in arms since they were of the view that the expressway is not needed since there are three highways that connect Salem with Chennai. They had asked the government to widen the existing highway and develop them instead of laying a brand-new road.

Despite vociferous opposition from farmers, the NHAI and district administration's went ahead with acquiring land often by coercing farmers. The protests triggered tense moments in many areas with several farmers attempting self-immolation.