World leaders condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Several world leaders on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben who passed away in Gujarat at the age of 100.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by PM Modi and his brothers at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.

Taking to Twitter, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wrote, "PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace."

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" said he is deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Modi's loving mother.

"At this hour of grief, I express heartfelt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul," he tweeted.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe also offered his condolences to prime minister Modi.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of the beloved mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Modi and the family in this hour of grief,” he said in a statement.

Offering his condolences to his Indian counterpart, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet said, "There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother."

Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaksa also expressed his "heartfelt condolences" to Modi on the loss of his beloved mother.

In a tweet, Nepal's former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also expressed his heartfelt condolences to Modi and his family "at the passing away of his venerable Mother. May her eternal soul attain Moksha".