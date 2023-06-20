Yoga event in Supreme Court on Wednesday

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will lead the celebrations to mark the 9th International Day of Yoga at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, officials said.

Besides Justice Chandrachud, other judges of the apex court, officers and staff members will participate in the event at the Yoga and Recreation Hall at the newly-built additional building complex.

Officials said participation in the event will be voluntary and performance of yoga asanas will be supervised by experts in the field.