Youth use balm, cough syrup as drugs: BJP MP demands govt intervention

With a number of youngsters consuming a popular cough syrup and a pain balm as an intoxicant, a BJP MP on Tuesday asked the government to either put restrictions on the product or regulate its sale.
The issue was raised by BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha following which Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked the Health Minister to brief him about the issue.
Raising the issue, Singh said several states take steps to curb drug abuse like Bihar and Gujarat banning liquor.
However, he said, cough syrup 'Corex' has now been used as an intoxicant. "It is a cough syrup but people are using it as an intoxicant...young people are using it more. Similarly, there is a medicine called Iodex (pain killer balm). But youth paste it on bread and then eat it, which is having an effect on their body," he claimed.
He demanded that the government either put restrictions on the product or regulate its sale.
Several MPs supported Singh. Naidu said, "the Health Minister may brief me about the issue."
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi
Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan
Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST
10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt
Why you should start 'journaling' every day
States where 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free
DH Toon | What more will the common man endure?
Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal
Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy
Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize