Youth use balm, cough syrup as drugs: BJP MP demands govt intervention

Youth using balm as drug: BJP MP demands regulation

Raising the issue, the MP said several states take steps to curb drug abuse like Bihar and Gujarat banning liquor

Shemin Joy
  • Mar 15 2022, 18:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

With a number of youngsters consuming a popular cough syrup and a pain balm as an intoxicant, a BJP MP on Tuesday asked the government to either put restrictions on the product or regulate its sale.

The issue was raised by BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha following which Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked the Health Minister to brief him about the issue.

Raising the issue, Singh said several states take steps to curb drug abuse like Bihar and Gujarat banning liquor.

However, he said, cough syrup 'Corex' has now been used as an intoxicant. "It is a cough syrup but people are using it as an intoxicant...young people are using it more. Similarly, there is a medicine called Iodex (pain killer balm). But youth paste it on bread and then eat it, which is having an effect on their body," he claimed.

He demanded that the government either put restrictions on the product or regulate its sale.

Several MPs supported Singh. Naidu said, "the Health Minister may brief me about the issue."

