YouTuber booked for shooting video of suspected coronavirus patients in isolation ward

YouTuber booked for shooting video of COVID-19 suspects

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 18 2020, 03:32am ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 03:32am ist
Representative Image

An unidentified YouTuber has been booked on charges of creating nuisance and shooting video of suspected coronavirus-hit patients in an isolation ward of the civil hospital here ignoring hospital authorities orders and hampering their work, Haryana police said on Tuesday.

Police booked the unidentified YouTuber under various section of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of hospital's principal medical officer.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases here

Police said the YouTuber shot video of the isolation ward and its inmates brought from Hansi town on Monday and created public nuisance, besides obstructing doctors and nurses' work.

The man was booked under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions), 188 (disobedience to any public order lawfully promulgated by public servant) and 290 (committing public nuisance) of the IPC, said police.

Police are investigating the matter.

