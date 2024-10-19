A busy bee humbled by mosquito

<p>“Slow down. It’s not good to be always active. Take time out, relax, and loosen up a bit!” That was the constant advice I received. “Why should I?” I retorted. “I’m absolutely fine. I enjoy doing what I’m good at. Don’t worry about me. In fact, I might collapse if I slowed down.” I always ended the conversation with a small laugh to avoid snubbing the other person.</p>.<p>I’ve been a “busy bee” for as long as I can remember. I had to do everything myself - clean, cook, help children study, handle all classes of my subject, and more. Delegation wasn’t in my dictionary! Add to that my constant pursuit of excellence and yearning to be the best in my field. I also had to read, write, play the veena, attend group meets, and look like I was having the time of my life. I was part of many NGOs, where I ironically spoke about slowing down, listening to your body, and aging well.</p>.<p>I was approaching retirement, children were settled and had their own lives. More opportunities came my way now, as academics places a premium on experience. Offers for corporate training and meeting new people became routine. My husband was an introvert, which suited me just fine. Certain life style diseases had made their way into my life, along with a few aches and pains. But none of them deterred me from leaving home after breakfast, attend to various works, academic events and hobbies, to return home late evening. I kept promising myself a healthy life of exercise, meditation, good diet, after retirement. Life had been good, so far. And barring cold, fever, and a nagging pain in the back, I was enjoying the ‘about to retire” life.</p>.<p>A visit to a neighbouring state, leading a group of agricultural scientists to study a new modification of a cash crop was another novel experience. Working in the humid, hot yet rainy climate was taxing. I consoled my tired limbs and waited for the week to get over. Research, data collection and rest were over and I headed back home, eager to plunge into data analysis and submit the report. The excitement to publish the findings and validate my efforts made me restless, or so I thought.</p>.<p>The fever and chills came upon suddenly in a deluge and it was a struggle to stay afloat. I was rushed to the hospital as vitals dropped. “Dengue” declared the blood test, which left me totally drained. Your body needs rest. Apply for a long leave and recuperate,” suggested the better half. “You can resume when you get fit. Let this be a wakeup call for you.” I smiled. A small mosquito had brought me to my knees, forcing me to pause and reminding me that I am a human, after all. I must learn to slowdown.</p>