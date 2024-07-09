A clock’s timeless tales

There is an old grandfather clock in my home, with a black outer case and a silver pendulum that ticks every second. It also features two bulls ramming their heads together on the glass. I am unsure how it came to adorn our wall. It's likely been passed down to us through a few generations, or maybe it was actually just my grandfather's clock. I’m no expert when it comes to clocks, and being extremely busy, as teenage girls tend to be, I never bothered to ask. So, I don’t really know. That doesn’t matter. While I don't know how it has come to hang on our wall, I know it’s definitely older than me. And no matter how many times it has stopped showing time, my mother most stubbornly refuses to give it away. We’ve taken it to the repair shop numerous times — forty times, to be precise.