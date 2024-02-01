A dime for the poor, a dollar for the rich?

The Oxfam report stated that the top 10 per cent currently own 80 per cent of the nation’s wealth. With limited to no provisions to address income inequality, the government will leave a messy trail as it sprints toward the $5 trillion finish line. Rising inequality will bring on it a higher burden to lift people from the lower strata. When the latter have to struggle to survive, the gleaming glory of being the third largest economy will soon fade into the need for more welfare and social service provisions. Heavy inequality can also prove troublesome for the government’s treasuries. In terms of GST collection, some 64 per cent of it currently comes from consumption by people in the lower 50 per cent of the economic bracket.