A halted chariot on the road

Balancing as she climbed on, I was all ready to speed off, but the engine fell silent. Once again, I balanced bravely as she climbed down, and I looked around for help as the auto-start refused to work. An auto driver looking at my plight came to my rescue and helped kick start it, but the engine wouldn’t rev up. This went on for some time, and I almost decided to hire the auto to take us to our respective destinations, but the engine revved up. I dropped the girl, all the time anxiously managing both the brake and the accelerator.