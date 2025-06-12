Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
A journey of faith on feet

A journey of faith on feet

I even squatted and slid down the steps to rest my hurting knee -- not a sustainable option. But surprisingly, my exhaustion vanished as I stood before the idol of the deity, Lord Narasimha.

Follow Us :

Sandhya Vasudev
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 21:03 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionRight in the middlepilgrimage

Follow us on :

Follow Us