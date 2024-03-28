A man called TMK

He exposes a hypocritical society by his actions. The bias where even the arts are enclosed within narrowminded walls is the hateful thing that Krishna wants to wipe out through his music. He will sing “Krishna nee begane baaro…” in the auditorium of a church. Or, “Varughalaamo, Ayya” to an elite audience at the Music Academy. He does not mind disturbing the artistes on stage or members of the audience by creating a scene if the occasion demands it. Like that evening in Washington when the audience was treated to one of his quarrels with the organisers who introduced Arun Prakash and Sreeram Kumar as his “accompanists.” Krishna could not swallow this insult to his team and started the concert only after the organisers apologised. He may create a scene in a Ramanavami concert or throw a tantrum because the stage was not to his liking. Or the sound system was flawed. Or the seating arrangements were inadequate for the artistes. He would insist that all labels be removed from water bottles and other stage equipment. His music was not there to promote someone’s business!