AAP ka Tihar

‘What are you thinking about Mina?” asked my husband, seeing me lost in thought.
“I was thinking of getting back to playing tennis,” I replied.
“What ! At your age ? You will break a leg!”
“That’s rubbish!” I retorted. “ I am fit and raring to go.”
“Maybe”, but where will you find a private tennis court all for yourself ?”
“That’s where Tihar comes in. I have it all planned out! Haven’t you heard of Tihar’s beautiful tennis courts where many a notable prisoner has sported a racquet?”
“Tihar Jail!” exclaimed my husband. “But what’s the connection? Only inmates can use those courts.”
“Exactly,” I replied. “So here’s the plan. I will join the AAP Party, and get into Tihar.”
“That’s very ingenious, Mina. Yes, the ED seems to be on an arresting spree, and its ‘Pehle AAP’ as I see ! But prison rules are strict. Will they allow you to take your tennis racquet?”
“Why not?” Arvind Kejriwal had special requests, Though, of course, I am neither a diabetic, nor a head of state.
My husband persisted: “What about laundry? You are particular about choosing the best washing machines.”
I laughed aloud. “You’ve got to be joking! Don’t you know that the Opposition is provided with the best washing machine ever…. Squeaky clean is the popular catch-phrase!”
“Oh, of course! I get it,” smiled my husband. “And you will come out snowy white, in your tennis outfits. Incidentally, while you are there, you can start an IPL – an Indian Prison League; and can have your cricket too.”
“Not a bad idea,” I replied. “I can raise that pitch too; and any arrested match-fixer can take guard.”
My husband cautioned me: “There’s a snag though. You may have to sing to the ED’s tune: ‘AAP’ jaisaa koi meri zindagi main aaye…tho baat ban jaye.’ And, if you don’t answer, they will accuse you of ‘not co-operating’, of being evasive like Kejriwal.”
“Oh come on! Kejriwal has every right to be ‘cagey’.”
Article 20(3) of the Indian Constitution, protects an accused against self-incrimination; provides thus: “No person accused of any offence shall be compelled to be a witness against himself.” An accused therefore, has a fundamental right to ‘remain silent’.”
“You will certainly raise the bar!” said my husband admiringly. “You being a lawyer, helps. So it’s all settled. But you better hurry. AAP leaders seem to be getting out fast on bail.”
“Don’t worry Anand. I will have my fill of tennis, and only then move across courts to serve up a petition for quashing my arrest.”
“That’s brilliant Mina! But once back home, how will you continue to keep fit?”
“Easy. Tennis done, I can run. Eat wisely. Work on my ‘ED’.”
“‘ED?” “Exercise and Diet. Plus, I will need a new ‘WM’ to keep me motivated.” “A washing machine?”
As usual, I had the last word: “A ‘weighing machine’ !”