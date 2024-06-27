Age is just a number. Really?

All of us know that life is a one-way road. Interestingly, religions, saints, scholars, and even scientists keep wondering and arguing about the end of the road and where we are headed.

To get an answer, one needs to just look around. What happens to any organism—dry leaves falling from trees, plants, insects, animals, cockroaches, cats, and elephants—happens to us too. We go back to where we started, merging with nature—a state of agelessness.