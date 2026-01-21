Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Amid political failure, unelected institutions hold the line for India’s constitutional order

Amid political failure, unelected institutions hold the line for India’s constitutional order

As corrupt and criminal politicians failed in their governing duties and lost legitimacy among the public, the prestige and authority of the courts grew.
K N Hari Kumar
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 02:12 IST
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 02:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanaroma

Follow us on :

Follow Us