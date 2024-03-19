Amusing ourselves to death

But when it came to the attack on Gaza and the criticism of Israel for human rights’ violations in attacking Palestinian civilians, suddenly the BBC and CNN were in competition with India’s Godi Media in cushioning the actions of Western powers in their support of Israel. The only channel that one could then look to for some fair reporting was Al Jazeera, but even here, Israel intervened by attacking and killing their journalists and wreaking vengeance on their families. If the good professor were alive today, I wonder if he would be writing another book saying, Amusing ourselves with Death, considering how death has been normalised with the daily coverage of disasters. Very likely so. As I was standing in a queue to watch a gripping film on the Arab-Israeli conflict, I had someone suggest that I skip this commercial film that shows the “same old” border conflicts.