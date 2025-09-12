Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Anarchy engineered in Nepal — Is India immune?

Anarchy engineered in Nepal — Is India immune?

Unlike Nepal, India’s institutions still buffer against collapse — but flashpoints remain.
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 05:11 IST
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 05:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsWorld newsNepalOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us