<p>An uneasy calm has settled over the Gulf region since a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/israel-iran-accept-trump-brokered-ceasefire-after-12-days-of-war-3599707">hastily brokered ceasefire</a> ended the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran in June. But the protagonists lost no time to prepare for a second round that both anticipate to be apocalyptic. For Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this is the last chance to realise his 25-year-old dream of regime change in Iran, even as Israel’s international isolation is deepening, the spectre of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/explained-trump-peace-plan-envisions-new-gaza-and-trump-led-board-of-peace-3747670">Palestine State looms</a> ahead, and Iran is steadily boosting its deterrent capability.</p><p>Iran’s BRICS membership gives it a diplomatic reach as never before; the ties with Russia and China have assumed the nature of an entente cordiale. The <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKfVBbnMUsA">Russian-Iranian Treaty of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership</a> came into effect on October 2, within a week of E3 members of the JCPOA reimposing, with the <a href="https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/10/supporting-snapback-of-un-sanctions-on-iran-with-additional-sanctions-2/">US leading from rear</a>, a priori additional sanctions on Iran.</p><p>The Moscow announcement <a href="https://mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/2050909/">highlighted the security implications</a> of the treaty by flagging that the document ‘stipulates tighter interaction on the international stage in conditions of the emerging multipolar world, including close coordination within the leading multilateral associations, joint efforts to strengthen stability and security in the region, as well as countering common threats and challenges.’ The accent on security is striking, hinting that Moscow won’t be a bystander in a future Israeli attack on Iran. Indeed, Russian-Israeli ties have sharply deteriorated lately due to growing evidence of Mossad’s tie-up with Britain’s MI6 in Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on Russian territory.</p>.Did India miss its moment in the West Asia reset?.<p>On its part, Iran has tweaked its longstanding policy not to take foreign help to safeguard national defence. Suffice to say, the overall military balance in West Asia is shifting. Both Russia and China have <a href="https://mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/2050909/">questioned the legitimacy</a> of the contrived Western move to reimpose JCPOA sanctions on the eve of Russia assuming the presidency of the UN Security Council on October 1. The Termination Day of the JCPOA is set for October 18, 2025, 10 years after Adoption Day. According to the JCPOA, 10 years after adoption day, all remaining UN and EU sanctions against Iran should have been terminated.</p><p>Russia and Iran, in a defiant move, signed a $25-billion deal last week to <a href="https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/26/iran-and-russia-sign-25bn-nuclear-plant-deal">build four nuclear power plants in Sirik</a>, which is a doubling down of bilateral co-operation in nuclear technology transfer. As of now, Iran has only the Bushehr NPP built by Russia. Russia and Iran are cocking a snook at the Donald Trump administration at this juncture, when the nuclear talks have broken down and the whereabouts of the enriched uranium stock remains unknown, and IAEA inspectors have no access.</p><p>Moscow is indebted to Tehran for providing drone technology that has been crucially effective in Ukraine, while China has been traditionally Iran’s main arms supplier. But Russia and China will not send in troops (which Iran doesn’t need), and instead will outfit Tehran appropriately. The US is in no position in any way to wage a continental war in Iran, which is roughly half the size of India. Even more than the nuclear issue, what is worrisome for the US and Israel is Iran's success in developing advanced missile technology, which may now have Russian and Chinese support.</p><p>In these changed circumstances, the situation around Iran has the potential to bring the US and Russia into a military confrontation, which, of course, neither superpower wants. In principle, this contradiction should discourage Trump from joining any Israeli attack, but in reality, with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/fbi-redacted-trumps-name-in-epstein-files-for-privacy-reasons-3662291">Epstein files</a> hanging like a Damocles’ sword on his political future, combined with the powerful Jewish lobby’s control of Congress and Beltway, it is Netanyahu who will call the shots.</p><p>Viewed as a global strategy, Russia is performing a balancing act here, intently testing the US-imposed ‘rules-based system’ in West Asia. By boosting military ties with Iran, Russia underscores that the post-World War international order defined by a ‘rules-based system’ has become an aberration, a fragile and artificial construct, sustained only by deliberate US power. Interestingly, Russia has also <a href="https://mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/2051828/">strongly denounced</a> Washington’s 'increasing escalation' against Venezuela. </p><p>The influential Iranian news website Nournews has called the Iran-Russia Treaty “a part of the new architecture of international relations, particularly meaningful within the frameworks of BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Eurasian Union… Iran’s strategic alignment with Russia, complementing its 25-year agreement with China and convergence with other countries, <a href="https://nournews.ir/en/news/248937/Iran%E2%80%93Russia-Treaty-A-Strategy-Against-Unilateralism">symbolises the structural transformations of the global order</a>, in which political and economic independence will replace subordination to domination.” </p><p>There is no question that maintaining the rules-based system to provide the underpinning of Israel’s security is becoming a fraught endeavour going forward. The ecosystem is no longer hospitable for Israel anyway, and there is little that Washington can do to restore the status quo ante.</p><p>Israel may repeat a surprise attack, but Iran is prepared for war. Decapitation as a strategy won’t work this time. Critical weapon systems have been dispersed all over the country. Air defence capability is much better than before. Iran will not necessarily exercise restraint this time and will use all means at its disposal to defend, since this is a fight to the finish, including the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on US bases.</p><p>Against this backdrop, Trump announced on September 29 an extraordinary <a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/09/assuring-the-security-of-the-state-of-qatar/">security pact between the US and Qatar</a>, where the Central Command is headquartered, almost <a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/09/assuring-the-security-of-the-state-of-qatar/">mirroring aspects of a Nato alliance</a>. At first glance, Trump’s move may seem to lay down a marker affecting the fragile and combustible regional dynamics. However, according to former US ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, a simpler explanation is to see the executive order as more of an extraordinary prize for the ruling Al Thani family while seeking a quid pro quo from the emir to cajole Hamas’ Doha-based leadership to voice support for the Gaza Plan. Coincidence or not, Hamas and Israel <a href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c708l7vgwywo.amp">began indirect talks</a> in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday. </p><p>Meanwhile, the US military build-up of aircraft, ammunition, missiles, refuelling capabilities, and the reallocation of vessels at sea in and around the Gulf region <a href="https://www.newsweek.com/us-deploys-military-assets-middle-east-10809727">on such a massive scale is ominous</a>. Keeping armed forces in hype for a prolonged period is impractical. The Pentagon must pull the trigger sooner rather than later, or, will have to stand down. But standing down will mean that the apocalyptic high noon passes and the paradigm shift in the geopolitics of Iran becomes a fait accompli for the US and Israel. </p><p><em>M K Bhadrakumar is a former diplomat.</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>