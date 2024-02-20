Are Dalits homogenous or heterogenous?

(1) Whether the caste or class in question can be served by clean Brahmans or not. (2) Whether the caste or class in question can be served by the barbers, water-carriers, tailors etc., who serve the caste Hindus. (3) Whether the caste in question ‘pollutes’ a high-caste Hindu by contact or by proximity. (4) Whether the caste or class in question is one from whose hands a caste Hindu can take water. (5) Whether the caste or class in question is debarred from using public conveniences, such as, roads, ferries, wells or schools. (6) Whether the caste or class in question is debarred from the use of Hindu temples. (7) Whether in ordinary social intercourse, a well-educated member of the caste or class in question will be treated as an equal by high-caste men of the same educational qualifications. (8) Whether the caste or class in question is merely depressed on account of its own ignorance, illiteracy, or poverty, and but for that would be subject to no social disability. (9) Whether it is depressed on account of the occupation followed and whether but for that occupation, it would be subject to no social disability.