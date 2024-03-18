As PAGD and I.N.D.I.A. bloc falter in J&K, it’s advantage BJP

After the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), an alliance of 35 political parties, was formed to take on the BJP in 2024 general elections, the NC openly stated that it was not ready to concede even an inch to the PDP. The NC is adamant on not leaving even one among the three LS seats in the Kashmir Valley, won by the party in the previous parliamentary polls, to the PDP. Both the NC and the PDP are part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.