Becoming a tech-enabled grandma

My children live on two floors and have the master bedroom on the first floor. We used to spend a lot of time on the ground floor while the baby slept on the first floor. I was always ready to run up, in case the baby got up. My daughter-in-law reassured me often, “Amma, don’t worry, we have a monitor.” It helped us watch the baby from any corner of the house. A camera fixed on the crib and a monitor will show us all the movements; if the baby moves or talks (actually gurgles), we are able to see it on the monitor.