Biden’s decision to forgo Quad meeting is ominous

New Delhi’s plan to hold a meeting of the Quad leaders in the last week of January has had to be put off after US President Joe Biden declined, citing domestic commitments, to visit India around the time. The Modi government had invited him to come as the Republic Day chief guest and sought to pencil in the Quad meeting around January 26. When leaders of nations that are part of a grouping such as the Quad take such decisions, it tends to raise questions about the seriousness of the project itself. Why did Biden choose to forego what would have been a crucial meeting of the group given that it would have perhaps been the last one before India and the US head for national elections later in the year?