Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar outshines allies and adversaries, Tejashwi Yadav emerges as the weakest link

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar outshines allies and adversaries, Tejashwi Yadav emerges as the weakest link

Tejashwi Yadav’s limited outreach and reliance on traditional vote banks cost the Opposition dearly.
Aakash Mehrotra
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 10:15 IST
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 10:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Nitish KumarBiharRJDTejashwi YadavOpinionJD(U)Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us